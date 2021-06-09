http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xnB8BZgPBjc/buying-frenzy-drives-price-surge-in-the-hidden-world-of-diamonds
Russia is also looking to capitalize on the strength of demand and tight supplies, as it considers selling more rough diamonds from state stockpiles. The government is preparing a decree to increase planned sales of diamonds from the state repository, known as Gokhran, according to people people familiar with situation. Alrosa, is likely to bid at the sales to replenish its own inventories, which have declined to a record low.