Michale Harriot, a senior writer for The Root, tweeted that “Maya Gay was right” and “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people”:

First up, Mara Gay was most definitely not right:

And secondly, “stop spreading hatred and bigotry”:

This is racist:

And, evergreen:

