Michale Harriot, a senior writer for The Root, tweeted that “Maya Gay was right” and “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people”:

There’s nothing wrong with the American flag but Mara Gay was right. Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 9, 2021

First up, Mara Gay was most definitely not right:

And secondly, “stop spreading hatred and bigotry”:

Stop spreading hatred and bigotry. https://t.co/yrvf5x0vm0 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 9, 2021

This is racist:

And, evergreen:

Oh shut up https://t.co/ksGKPy5D0X — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2021

