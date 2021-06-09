https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/senior-writer-for-the-root-says-anyone-who-flies-an-american-flag-on-a-pickup-truck-is-a-whole-different-breed-of-white-people/
Michale Harriot, a senior writer for The Root, tweeted that “Maya Gay was right” and “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people”:
There’s nothing wrong with the American flag but Mara Gay was right.
Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people.
— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 9, 2021
First up, Mara Gay was most definitely not right:
NARRATOR: Mara Gay was wrong. https://t.co/SXmam1tpS5
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2021
And secondly, “stop spreading hatred and bigotry”:
Stop spreading hatred and bigotry. https://t.co/yrvf5x0vm0
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 9, 2021
This is racist:
Michael’s a classic racist. https://t.co/U6rFzizCbN
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 9, 2021
And, evergreen:
Oh shut up https://t.co/ksGKPy5D0X
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2021
