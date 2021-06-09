https://thehill.com/homenews/news/557551-sicknicks-partner-says-gop-protecting-trump-by-blocking-commission

The longtime partner of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said Wednesday that former President TrumpDonald TrumpJack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary in New Jersey governor’s race House Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights MORE “has blood on his hands” for the people who died in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and its immediate aftermath.

“In my opinion I think Donald Trump was the gun and those people were the trigger for him for that day,” Sandra Garza told NBC’s Hallie Jackson. “As far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump has blood on his hands for the people that died that day, as well as the suicides that occurred after.”

Garza told Jackson that the GOP is protecting Trump, adding Republicans don’t want to support a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack because it will “expose” him.

“This is pure protection of Donald Trump,” she said on MSNBC. “They don’t want a full commission because they know it would expose Donald Trump for inciting a riot that day.”



Garza added that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP blocks bill to combat gender pay gap Senate passes long-delayed China bill McConnell: John Lewis voting rights bill ‘unnecessary’ MORE (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers shouldn’t continue to receive Capitol Police protection after downplaying the attack.

“I think if he’s going to throw Capitol Police and all law enforcement under the bus, then he’s not deserving of dignitary protection,” she said of McConnell.

McConnell on Tuesday declined to answer when asked whether the riot was “an insurrection,” according to The Washington Post.

“If they’re going to say, all of them, any of them that are members of Congress that have dignitary protection, and they’re going to downplay the events of that day and not vote yes on a 9/11-style commission, they’re not deserving of dignitary protection,” Garza added. “Because if they’re going to say, ‘hey, it wasn’t a big deal,’ then they must not need law enforcement protection.”

Republicans in the Senate in May voted down a bill to create a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack in a 54-35 vote.

Garza also said that Sicknick, who was one of five people whose deaths are linked to the Jan 6. insurrection at the Capitol, was a supporter of Trump’s. She said she’d be willing to meet with Trump to get answers, but thinks he’s “too chicken” to take a meeting with her.

