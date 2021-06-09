https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/09/sorry-obama-but-an-overwhelming-majority-of-americans-opposes-critical-race-theory-n1453156

Earlier this week, Barack Obama mocked Republicans for their opposition to critical race theory. “We’re seeing it right now … where you would think, with all the public policy debates that are taking place right now, that the Republican Party would be engaged in a significant debate about how are we going to deal with the economy and what are we going to do about climate change and what are we going to do about,” Obama told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Lo and behold, the single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory. Who knew that that was the threat to our republic?”

While Critical Race Theory may be all the rage right now with woke corporations and radical school districts, it’s not just Republicans who oppose it. In fact, the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t like it one bit, according to a new poll.

According to the poll, more respondents believed Critical Race Theory was not an important topic to teach in schools (38.1 percent) compared to those who did (31.6 percent) however, a full 30 percent of respondents didn’t know enough about it to have an opinion. But, when asked about specific key concepts of Critical Race Theory, an overwhelming majority of respondents had negative views.

For instance, 69.7% of respondents did not think schools should teach children that their race is the most important thing about them versus 24.7% who said they should. When asked if they believe schools should teach that white people are “inherently privileged” and black people are inherently oppressed and victimized, 73.7% of respondents said they should not. Only 9.3% “strongly believed” that the central tenet of CRT should be taught in schools. Another 12.4% “somewhat” believed so. When asked whether students should be assigned “privileged” or “oppressed” status according to race, again, the vast majority (84.3%) said no. Only 5.7% of respondents believed that CRT tenet should be adopted by schools. The majority of respondents (68.7%) also said schools should not teach students that America was founded on racism, remains a structurally racist country today, and its racism is the cause of all differences in outcome and achievements between racial groups. Disturbingly, 26% of respondents said that should be taught in America’s schools. An overwhelming 86.6% of respondents opposed schools teaching the concept that people are natural “oppressors” or victims based on their sex, race, and physical characteristics.

A whopping 84 percent of respondents opposed schools teaching that “achieving racial justice and equality between racial groups requires discriminating against people based on their whiteness,” and a mere 6.3 percent thought it was a good idea.

Despite the overwhelming opposition to Critical Race Theory and its ideas, there seems to be a concerted effort to push it in schools and in the workplace, and Barack Obama, despite his support of it, is part of a radical minority.

The poll also showed people prefer capitalism to socialism (61.8 percent to 31.4 percent), and oppose cancel culture (62.7 percent to 10.6 percent).

More respondents also had a negative view of Black Lives Matter (48.1 percent) than a positive view (44.4 percent).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

