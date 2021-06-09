https://www.dailywire.com/news/teacher-goes-viral-ripping-board-that-suspended-teacher-who-opposed-trans-pronoun-policy

Parents and teachers are fighting back against a progressive Virgina school district that suspended a physical education teacher who publicly opposed policy to affirm children’s “transgender identity” because of his Christian faith. The teacher, Byron “Tanner” Cross, has since been reinstated.

A public school teacher from Fairfax, Virginia, showed up Tuesday night to the Loudoun County school board meeting and voiced her opposition to the board’s consistent efforts to implement controversial left-wing curriculum. In her now-viral speech, the teacher urged parents to get involved in their kids’ schools, encouraged teachers to resist calls to push controversial racial theory and other progressive ideology, and told students to question their superiors when they hear something “ludicrous.”

“Parents, the longer that you wait and you don’t hold your child’s schools accountable gives these guys (gesturing to the school board members) more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health,” she warned.

Next, she addressed fellow teachers: “It may seem that our careers have come to a dead end, but I’m here to remind you that we don’t work for the school board, we work to mold the next generation of well-rounded, American patriots. So don’t give up, because it is up to us.”

“Students, you’re on the front lines of these indoctrination camps,” the teacher continued, “challenge the staff when you’re presented with a ludicrous statement, and do not allow anybody to tell you that you can’t accomplish anything because of your skin color or to hate yourself because of your skin color. Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors.”

Closing her remarks, the teacher went after the school board, telling members that the fight “is not over” and noting that their policies are “pathetic” just like their mask mandates.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, there were others at the meeting who spoke out against the district, too.

“Where is your regard for our freedom of speech?” said mother of three Rachel Pisani, according to Fox News. “When I saw a teacher express an opinion and suspended for expressing his religious beliefs, I could no longer stay silent. When did it become acceptable to be tolerant only when someone expresses a view that we agree with?”

“When did it become appropriate to silence those that hold Christian, biblical views just because you don’t?” she continued. “When did it become appropriate to allow the school board – I don’t know who you think you are – but it is not appropriate, it is not allowable to silence, bully, or dismiss our views.”

Another teacher named Jeremy Wright called the board “Chardonnay Antifa” to emphasize his point. “For the members of Chardonnay Antifa, here is your assignment with a copy of the First Amendment attached,” he said. “I’m going to leave this here, and I hope you learn something.”

The Daily Wire reached out to the school board for comment over the teacher and parent pushback, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

