Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is the subject of a professional misconduct investigation by the Texas bar association regarding his assertions about fraud election after President Trump lost the 2020 reelection bid.

The investigation stems from a complaint made by Galveston Island Democrats President Kevin Moran.

Moran argues Paxton attempted through a lawsuit in December to delegitimize the presidential election results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“He wanted to disenfranchise the voters in four other states,” Moran told the Associated Press. “It’s just crazy.”

The offices for the attorney general and Paxton’s defense have declined to comment on the matter.

Moran also provided the wire service with his complaint to the State Bar of Texas and the Board of Disciplinary Appeals asking for Paxton’s license to be revoked and a June 3 response letter confirming the investigation.

Paxton has less than a month to respond to the allegation that his actions were misleading and in bad faith. The bar’s investigation is confidential and will likely take months, the Associated Press also reports.

