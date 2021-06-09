https://justthenews.com/nation/states/george-p-bush-calls-trump-center-republican-party-fox-news-interview?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

George P. Bush on Thursday publicly welcomed former President Trump’s support for his bid to become Texas attorney general, calling Trump the “center of the Republican Party.”

“When you look at my policies, I’m all about ‘America First,’ ” Bush, now the state land commissioner, told Fox News. “Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I’m my own man, I support him and we need to carry on that legacy and capture the lightning that he brought to the Republican Party so that we can help all of our fellow Republicans down ballot.”

Bush became a vocal supporter of Trump after father Jeb Bush, a former Florida GOP governor, exited the 2016 Republican presidential primary, which Trump won.

George P. Bush is the only member of the Bush political family – which includes former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush – to openly support Trump.

Bush in his 2020 bid for state attorney general will face incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is also a Trump supporter.

