https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/09/the-american-flag-triggers-mara-gay-of-the-new-york-times/
EIB Network Guide Host Brett Winterble flies the flag proudly in Charlotte on News Talk 1110 and 99.3 at WBT, but the mere sight of Old Glory is triggering to some leftists. Brett said, “The idea that the Stars and Stripes and all that that represents would be offensive to you is just something I can’t get my brain around.
“But the elite, the elite members of the woke class, they can find offense in almost anything that ties back to traditional American values — and the American flag stands at the top of that list.” Mara Gay, who’s on the New York Times editorial board, told MSNBC’s Morning Joe about how seeing the flags just set her off.
We rolled the audio on today’s show. Gay said, “We have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share democracy with others. I think as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue.”
She went on to describe an all-American weekend that she saw as something dark and sinister. “I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives (sic) against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and some cases just dozens of American flags, which, you know, is also just disturbing because essentially the message was clear. It was, ‘This is my country. This is not your country. I own this.’”
She got all that out of seeing the star-spangled banner? Back on July 21, 2011, Rush discussed this topic in a monologue we titled, “The Impact of Exposure to the American Flag on Liberals,” citing the U.S. News & World Report story, “U.S. Flag Only Boosts GOP.” Rush said, “No wonder Democrats and other leftists are always so eager to burn the American flag, because it tends to motivate people to vote and think Republican!”
Following the clip, Brett remarked that Rush cared very much about accuracy and precision on such matters, and so credited Mara Gay with creating a new term there when she claimed to have seen “dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives against Joe Biden.” Okay. Explicatives. Well, she must have meant “expletives,” curse words.
Brett continued unpacking the expletives, the explicatives, the explanations behind the fear of the American flag, using another example from the left. He said, “Ilhan Omar is somebody who has come into the United States as a person fleeing a horrible violent reality in Somalia. She was a refugee who came into the United States and found an amazing future for her.
“She got educated, went to college, as a member of the Congress earns $178,000 a year as a congressperson representing Minnesota. But Ilhan Omar is no fan of that flag, no fan of America. The U.K. Daily Mail writes, ‘Ilhan Omar claims the U.S. commits “crimes against humanity” and engages in “unthinkable atrocities” like those carried out by Israel, Hamas, Afghanistan and the Taliban.’
“She really did. She said that.” Brett concluded, “It’s the sort of invective you’d expect, and I imagine that if we take enough time to expose Ilhan Omar to the Stars and Stripes, perhaps eventually she’ll begin to turn to the way she’s thinking.” We can only hope the same would be true for Mara Gay next time she sees that grand old flag.