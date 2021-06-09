https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-congressional-black-caucus-seems-to-be-refusing-membership-to-black-republican-byron-donalds

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), which is controlled by Democrats, is allegedly refusing to let Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is black, join the group.

“It’s been six months since the members who won election in 2020 were inducted into the CBC, a powerful and nominally nonpartisan group of Black lawmakers in Congress,” BuzzFeed News reported. “Donalds, who won election for the first time last year, has not been included in that group.”

“Obviously, the dominant voice in the CBC tends to be Democrat or liberal voices, and I want to bring change to that,” Donalds said earlier this year. “Yes, I’m a conservative Republican, but I think in the Black community, we have a wide range of political thought. It doesn’t always get talked about, but it exists.”

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus takes Democrat intolerance to an even higher level as the group only allows Democrats to join.

The CBC has had Republican members in the past and some Republicans, like Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), have refused to join the group when offered membership. Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) told The Wall Street Journal last year that he had no plans to join the CBC.

“Since starting in Congress, our office and the Congressman have engaged with several CBC members expressing his interest in joining, but all we’ve gotten is the cold shoulder,” Donalds’ Communications Director, Harrison Fields, said. “The sad reality is although the Congressman and those in the CBC share the same race, the (R) behind his name disqualifies him from membership today.”

“Rep. Donalds came to Washington to build relationships and work together with any member willing and able. Since taking office, he’s engaged in several bipartisan bills,” Fields added. “He even sponsored a water bill with Democrats Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Charlie Crist of Florida as co-sponsors. In addition, when serving in the Florida House as the sole Black Republican, he joined the Black Caucus hoping to find the potential opportunities to find common ground. His intention as a U.S. Congressman is the same.”

Donalds made news earlier this year when he pushed the National Museum of African American History and Culture to do more to honor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Daily Wire reported:

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wrote a letter to the museum’s leaders, pushing them to add to Thomas’ exhibit as the second black American to sit on the Supreme Court. Donalds’ letter was also signed by fellow black lawmakers Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT). Dr. Alveda King, The Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James, GOP commentator Paris Dennard, and others also signed on to the letter.

“This museum is a national treasure for our nation’s fabric – this is especially true for me as a Black American and Republican,” Donalds wrote. “Black History transcends political correctness and partisanship. Overall, the NMAAHC honors its mission, but it is unfortunate to see pitfalls likely driven by irresponsible bias.”

“Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, is a notable figure in Black history and American history as one of only two Black men to serve on the nation’s highest court,” he wrote. Thomas “persevered to become a stalwart figure in the American judicial system and history.”

