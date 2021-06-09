https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/this-is-art-a-woman-attempted-to-troll-gov-greg-abbott-over-the-texas-revolution-fails-spectacularly/

In response to this tweet from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. . .

To keep Texas the best state in the nation, we can never forget WHY our state is so exceptional. I signed a law establishing the 1836 project, which promotes patriotic education & ensures future generations understand TX values. Together, we’ll keep our rich history alive. pic.twitter.com/4yZuygS2yX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2021

. . .this Twitter user thought that pointing out Sam Houston’s forces attacked Santa Ana and his Mexican troops while they were sleeping during the Texas Revolution’s Battle of San Jacinto would be some sort of dunk:

Did y’all know Texas “won” its revolution by attacking the Mexican Army while they were sleeping (their traditional daily siesta of the culture) in a strategically vulnerable position? Real honorable victory huh? The things they *DON’T* teach us in school. — Jacqueline 🌹 Armendariz (@Jra4U) June 8, 2021

Seriously. She’s mad the Texians didn’t let the Mexicans finish their nap:

Complaining that an army didn’t let the opposing army finish their nap. This is a hall of fame take, friends. https://t.co/w9MxGms4y8 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 9, 2021

LMAO is right:

“It’s war not paintball”:

And Santa Anna attacked The Alamo at 5:30 a.m. to catch the defenders while they slept. It’s war. Not paintball. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) June 9, 2021

Oh, and it IS taught in schools:

It is taught. And war is war. Stupid to be sleeping on a set schedule *in a war.* https://t.co/VLrjabyAId — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2021

There goes her whole narrative:

This is art. Also, they teach a historically accurate version of the battle of San Jacinto in Texas public schools. The crappy camp location the Mexican forces chose that created the “strategically vulnerable” position, the battle lasting less than 20 minutes, the whole shebang. https://t.co/sFFgHAWx15 — Joe (@jcastspoorly) June 9, 2021

And wait until she hears about what George Washington did to the British:

Yup. And George Washington attacked the Brits on Christmas Morning. https://t.co/EXq9rGDEPR — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) June 9, 2021

