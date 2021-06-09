https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/tiktok-global-ops-chief-is-former-chinese-communist-party-diplomat/

TikTok’s Global Operations Manager is a former Chinese Communist Party diplomat who served in the regime’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and embassies.

Tamer Tang identifies himself as TikTok’s Global Operations Manager, a position he’s held since August 2018, on LinkedIn. He was previously a direct employee of the Chinese Communist Party, serving as an attaché at China’s Egyptian Embassy from 2015 to 2018 and a secretary at the regime’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture from 2014 to 2015.

TikTok hired Tang – who counts no other employers besides the Chinese Communist Party – immediately after he departed the Chinese Embassy in Egypt. TANG’S LINKEDIN. This connection, unearthed by The National Pulse, follows reporting on TikTok hiring a Tehran-based Chinese Communist Party diplomat to regulate the app’s content in 2020.

These revelations come as no surprise : the app censors content that undermines Chinese Communist Party narratives, and its founder has pledged to use his platform to “promote socialist core values” and devotion to the Chinese government.

After one of his apps was banned by the Chinese government, former TikTok CEO Zhang Yiming promised that his future endeavors – such as TikTok – would “integrate the right values into technology and […]

