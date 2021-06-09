https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/09/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-irs-propublica-scandal-g-7-tax-talk-colonial-pipeline-lessons-amazon-sidewalk-and-privacy-and-more-n395580

I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today!

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

We’ll continue looking into the ethics of the ProPublica use of purloined tax returns with Clemente Lisi, a professor of journalism The King’s College in NYC.

Did the US agree to a global corporate tax? Not exactly, and we’ll talk with King Banaian about the new minimum rate agreement and what it does — and doesn’t — mean.

How does the First Amendment apply to high schools and valedictory speeches? Ian Murphy explains.

Michael New returns for some insight on Gallup’s new poll on abortion

What lessons have we learned from the Colonial Pipeline ransom? Andy McCarthy joins us to take your calls.

Is Amazon Sidewalk giving us a far more robust connected experience, or are they stealing bandwidth from customers? Ann Cavoukian explores the privacy issues involved.



We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149.

