President Trump on Tuesday cheered Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter from the country and called on other countries to follow suit.

The Nigerian government last Friday announced it is suspending Twitter operations in the country indefinitely.

Twitter suspended Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday for “abusive behavior.”

Buhari tweeted a warning to ‘insurrectionists’ on Thursday so Twitter stepped in and suspended his account.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,” Buhari tweeted.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he added.

Nigeria responded Friday by suspending Twitter’s operations in the country.

President Trump praised Nigeria and said he should have done the same while he was president.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,” Trump said in a statement.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” Trump added.

