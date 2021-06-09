https://thepoliticalinsider.com/donald-trump-and-bill-oreilly-announce-national-speaking-tour-promise-inside-info-on-the-trump-white-house/

On Monday, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced that they will hit the road for a national tour this December.

Calling it “The History Tour,” the pair promise “a never before heard inside view” of the Trump administration.

BIG: President Donald J. Trump to Discuss the History of His Administration with Bill O’Reilly in a Limited Engagement National Tour https://t.co/9X7XdOB3xw — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 7, 2021

Trump: ‘I Will Be Focusing On Greatness For Our Country’

The news broke on Bill O’Reilly’s website Monday night. A press release states that the “series of live conversations across the country” will happen nationwide with locations in Florida and Texas already announced.

The release says that Trump and O’Reilly “will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad” during Trump’s first term.

“From the pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands, to the speedy development of the vaccine, to the rise of the economy, to the global challenge from China, Donald Trump was the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world,” the press release reads.

Trump said in a statement, “These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention.”

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue,” the former president said.

Inbox: Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly will hold a series of live events in Florida and Texas in December, dubbed “The History Tour,” where Trump will “provide a never before heard inside view of his administration.” — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) June 7, 2021

O’Reilly: ‘These Conversations With The 45th President Will Not Be Boring’

“If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country!” Trump said. “I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them.”

“Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” Trump promised.

O’Reilly chimed in, “My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way.”

Trump says his tour with @BillOReilly will be “fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends.” Bill presents the details of the tour & how it came to fruition. “This is a big deal. It’s never been done before.” pic.twitter.com/YxjrXfUfop — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 8, 2021

Some Cities And Dates Announced

“These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring,” O’Reilly vowed.

The first stop on the tour will at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on December 11.

While the location for second event is yet to be announced but will take place on December 12, the third talk is scheduled on Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

At the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the fourth event will be held on December 19.

Tickets for “The History Tour” go on sale June 14.

This tour announcement also comes in the wake of Trump saying recently that he is mulling over another presidential run in 2024.

