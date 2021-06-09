https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-cops-shot-in-a-split-second-raw/

Incredible video shows how quickly an armed confrontation can go south. Two @Chicago_Police officers, including the one who’s wearing the camera that filmed this video, were shot. So was the gunman. All survived. Full videos from @chicagocopa: https://t.co/dgftclWOmp pic.twitter.com/G5fqUxtSGd — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 9, 2021

Two cops and the perp were shot in a matter of a few seconds. All survived the shootout.

Two officers were discharged from the hospital





