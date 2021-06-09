https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/watch-dr-fauci-defends-flip-flopping-on-masks-says-we-have-not-ruled-out-the-possibility-that-there-could-have-been-a-leak-from-the-lab/

Dr. Anthony Fauci just appeared on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” where he lashed out at Republicans for daring to criticize his advice and guidance during the pandemic:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says many of the Republican critiques against him are “painfully ridiculous.” “If you go through each and every one of them, you can explain and debunk it immediately.” #MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 9, 2021

And he said calling for his firing his “preposterous, Chuck, totally preposterous”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to GOP Senators calling for his firing: “I could go the next half an hour going through each and every point that they made. It’s preposterous, Chuck, totally preposterous.” #MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 9, 2021

He went on to defend his flip-flopping on masks, saying “As a scientist, as a health official, when those data change, when you get more information, it’s essential that you change your position because you got to be guided by the science and the current data”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the shifting message on masks: “As a scientist, as a health official, when those data change, when you get more information, it’s essential that you change your position because you got to be guided by the science and the current data.” #MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 9, 2021

Well, at least maybe now we can retire “the science is settled!” once and for all:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says attacks on him are attacks on the entire scientific community. “Science and the truth are being attacked.” #MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 9, 2021

Watch for yourself:

FAUCI: “If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science.” pic.twitter.com/MwZSv2nxbL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

He also told Chuck Todd that “we have not ruled out the possibility that there could have been a leak from the lab of them working on the virus” but he still thinks the most likely source is natural transmission from an animal:

Dr. Fauci dismisses the idea that the science community discounted the lab-leak theory: “We have not ruled out the possibility that there could have been a leak from the lab of them working on the virus…” pic.twitter.com/adQqPsk7Ou — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

