As more and more Trump supporters are finding out, few things will get you kicked out of an MLB park faster than displaying a “Trump Won” banner.

The most recent proof of that came from Boston’s Fenway Park Monday as security removed a fan after displaying a pro-Trump banner.

The banner unveiling occurred during the fourth inning of the Red Sox game against the Miami Marlins.

Like the “Trump Won Save America” banner display at Yankee Stadium in May, the fans booed lustily, and the Trump supporters were removed from the stadium.

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America” Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

Like New York, Boston is deep-blue country and the jeering and boos of fans at the reminder of Trump is to be expected. That’s also what makes it funny.

