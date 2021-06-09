https://hannity.com/media-room/whats-so-funny-kamala-laughs-again-when-asked-about-border-visit/
‘GO HOME’: Kamala Harris Arrives in Guatemala to Signs Claiming ‘Mind Your Business’ and ‘Trump Won!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
Vice President Kamala Harris faced a group of unhappy Guatemalans upon her arrival in Central America Monday, many holding signs that read “Mind Your Own Business” and “Trump Won!”
“The goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the US-Mexico border: Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” said the Vice President.
.@VP Kamala Harris: “We, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back.” pic.twitter.com/IZJrwLJuLr
— The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2021
“I believe that if you come to our border, you will be turned back! Let’s discourage our friends and neighbors from embarking on an extremely dangerous journey,” she added.
Watch Harris’ comments above.
DIPLOMATIC DISASTER: Harris Blames Migrant Surge on Climate, Guatemalan Pres Says It’s Biden’s Fault
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
From Fox News:
Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff on Sunday insisted that the “main drivers” of the migrant surge to the southern border are climate and the economy – as Harris arrived in Guatemala and after the Guatemalan president blamed the change in U.S. administrations for the crisis.
Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters that climate and the economy were among the “main drivers” of the surge in migrants that saw more than 178,000 migrants hit the border in April alone – a number that continued a spike in February and March.
Officials also emphasized the role corruption plays in forcing migrants to make the journey north.
“We see corruption as one of the most important root causes to be dealt with,” special envoy Richard Zuniga said.
Critics have blamed the Biden administration’s rollback of Trump-era border restrictions and interior enforcement policies that they say have sent the signal to migrants that the border is open. The Biden administration has denied that, saying that the border is closed. Instead, it has emphasized the “root causes” of the crisis – focusing on climate, poverty, crime and corruption in Central America.
Harris, who was put in charge of diplomatic outreach to solve the crisis in March, has also emphasized the “root causes.”
“I’m thinking of corruption, violence and poverty, the lack of economic opportunity, the lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience, the lack of good governance,” she said last month.
Read the full report here.