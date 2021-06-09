https://hannity.com/media-room/whats-the-point-harris-admits-key-issues-of-border-crisis-not-discussed-with-mexican-president/

Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed this week that fundamental issues at the heart of North America’s immigration crisis were “not discussed” with Mexican officials during her trip south of the border.

“Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said that Mexico’s refusal to take back some migrant families turned away from the U.S. was not even discussed in her meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – as she unveiled a number of U.S. investments in Mexico and the Northern Triangle,” reports Fox News.

“While she said she had discussions about the need ‘to re-examine travel restrictions’ and Mexico issuing work visas for people entering its southern border, she did not mention the vexing issue of Title 42 returnees until the reporter followed up,” adds Fox.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.” — VP Kamala Harris during news conference with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei pic.twitter.com/dYNwu7STbS — The Recount (@therecount) June 7, 2021

“We did not discuss Title 42,” Harris then responded.

“Do I declare this trip a success?” Harris said. “Yes, I do.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

