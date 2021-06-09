https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/whether-trump-is-playing-5d-chess-or-not-we-cant-jump-on-board-his-pro-vax-and-rino-endorsements/

President Donald Trump united conservatives across the country in a way unheard of in modern political history. Finally, we had a man who was willing to take on the system and push the agenda that we wanted out of our elected officials. He succeeded and had widespread support because he actually represented the people.

Throughout his presidency, he continually took on the Deep State, exposing the corruption of the Leftist Politicians and the Fake News media. He took arrows from all sides because everyone was terrified that he was going to actually Drain the Swamp, which was one of his campaign promises. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition.

The aftermath of the 2020 Election created several rifts within the Republican Party. One one side you had the GOP leaders that wanted to get back to business-as-usual. Another side that supported Trump, but wanted to put the 2020 Election behind them. And then yet another side that is still continuing to fight for President Trump and expose the stolen election, event through today.

President Trump, has forged his own path forward of continually promoting the COVID-19 vaccines, which he had implemented through Operation Warp Speed, and endorsing many surprising RINO candidates, including Governor Abbott in Texas. Many Trump supporters are asking me, “What happened to Trump? Is he a part of the swamp?” Honestly, only time will tell.

Now, I’m a strong supporter of President Trump. I voted for him twice and actually wanted him to run in 2012. However, I strongly disagree with some of his decisions both as President as well as now that he’s out of the White House. I hate that he’s promoting vaccines, and it seems like all of us America First Conservatives are fighting harder to root out the Deep State and expose Election Fraud than he is.

Many die-hard Trump supporters are telling me to just “Trust the Plan.” I’m sorry, but I’m not going to support everything that Trump says just because he says it. I start out with my principles, and then support President Trump because he aligns with himself with that… I don’t define my principles through the sense of what asking, “What would Trump do?”

As my good friend Matt Couch posted on Twitter: “I trust Trump just fine, it’s those around him I do not trust so much… People have to stop celebrity worshipping conservative influencers and start following God First, Common Sense, and the U.S. Constitution!”

Guys, it starts with your principles first. Support candidates that align with your principles. Don’t just sit back and trust a plan that you cannot prove is actually going on or not. Be intellectually consistent and do the right thing, no matter what. Even if that means that you oppose Trump on a particular issue. Sometimes, it’s simply the right thing to do.

