Yesterday we told you about a “reporter” who asked Kamala Harris a question, but not after first reminding the VP that she voted for her. As it turned out, however, the person asking the question is not an actual reporter and the White House says they’re looking into it:

White House ‘Looking Into’ Woman Posing as Reporter at Kamala Harris Press Conference https://t.co/S9IF0s4Bm1 via @thedailybeast — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 9, 2021

Set up like a bowling pin:

They are all posing as reporters 😎 https://t.co/Sq2BYLAZAB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 9, 2021

LOL! And yes, they had that coming.

Have you ever had the questions they ask her? They’re all posing as reporters. https://t.co/5kqu5UYxRi — John Chronister (@Smogdood) June 9, 2021

There are a couple of actual reporters covering the White House but they’re few and far between.

That describes half of the WH press — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) June 9, 2021

Going to be like finding a needle in a haystack. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) June 9, 2021

Posing as a reporter! Omg, the jokes just write themselves! — Submarines once, submarines twice… (@DukeOriginalism) June 9, 2021

