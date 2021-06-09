https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/white-house-looking-into-woman-who-posed-as-a-reporter-at-vps-presser-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Yesterday we told you about a “reporter” who asked Kamala Harris a question, but not after first reminding the VP that she voted for her. As it turned out, however, the person asking the question is not an actual reporter and the White House says they’re looking into it:

Set up like a bowling pin:

LOL! And yes, they had that coming.

There are a couple of actual reporters covering the White House but they’re few and far between.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...