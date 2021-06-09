https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/white-house-responds-to-kamalas-bizarre-trip-to-guatemala-and-theyre-not-pleased/

Share the truth

There are reasons why Democratic primary voters saw to it that Kamala Harris was among the first in a crowded field of candidates to leave the race in the winter of 2019. As such, Joe Biden and whoever is handling his presidency behind the scenes are all beginning to see why, and, perhaps, regretting putting her on the ticket just because her presence allowed the ‘woke’ among them to check off more race and gender boxes.

You have may read or heard that Harris just wrapped up her first foreign trip, which was to Central America and Mexico. The agenda: ‘Solving’ the migrant crisis (the Biden regime created) along the U.S. border.

By any measure — any measure — it was a foreign policy disaster at least on the scale of having Chinese diplomats lecture Secretary of State Antony Blinken on U.S. soil in Alaska about what a terribly racist country America is.

And now, suddenly, Harris’s incompetence was laid bare. So bare, in fact, even the White House couldn’t believe it.

The Daily Caller reports :

House officials were reportedly “perplexed” at Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in her first foreign policy trip under the new administration, CNN reported Wednesday. CNN: White […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

