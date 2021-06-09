https://thelibertydaily.com/whos-the-boss-why-is-jill-biden-prepping-for-g7-at-the-potus-desk-on-air-force-one/

Th G7 Summit is supposed to be a gathering of world leaders to discuss the issues spanning the globe today. The spouses of world leaders often attend as well and are quickly taken to various activities while the actual elected leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States meet.

Apparently, First Lady Jill Biden has other things in mind for the upcoming summit. A post they made on Twitter has drawn questions.

Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021

That doesn’t look like a binder full of Japanese customs or light reading about Italian food. It appears to be a much more important series of documents that Dr. Jill needs in order to prepare. What exactly is she preparing for in her very limited role as the spouse of a world leader?

Or is she the world leader herself? Twitter asked.

Given Joe Biden’s cognitive capabilities are chronically in question, this seems…too on the nose. https://t.co/oQsK7jo02h — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 9, 2021

Where’s Joe? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 9, 2021

pro tip for real journalists: ask where Joe is since FLOTUS is in his AF1 seat. Sleeping in the back bedroom? Socializing up front? https://t.co/B9FrVAdYqh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 9, 2021

Why is Jill Biden sitting at the POTUS desk on AF1 and “Preparing for the G7”? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2021

Imagine how the press would be reacting if Melania Trump had posted the exact same image with the exact same caption on their way to a past G7 Summit. They wouldn’t have reacted like this, that’s for sure:

A rather presidential-looking FLOTUS photo, taken aboard Air Force One. Jill Biden will represent the US alongside President Biden at the G7 summit this week. https://t.co/V9hU1nMSO9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 9, 2021

The First Lady of the United States has absolutely zero power. Jill Biden has not been given any other official roles. It is not only inappropriate for her to be part of our nation’s representation at the summit. It has to make us wonder who’s really running the country.

