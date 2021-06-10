https://www.theblaze.com/news/3-dead-florida-supermarket-shooting

Three people are dead — including one child — following a Thursday morning shooting that took place at a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, USA Today reported.

An unnamed gunman — among the three dead — reportedly opened fire while inside the grocery store at The Crossroads shopping center.

Those dead include a man, a woman, and a child. It is not known at the time of this reporting whether the male or the female was the shooter. Authorities also did not state whether the man, woman, and child had any known relationship to one another.

Spokesperson Teri Barbera for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

“Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting,” she added. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

In a statement obtained by WKMG-TV, a spokesperson for the large grocery store chain said, “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted about the incident, writing, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female, and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation.”

Joey Mendoza, 62, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he was pulling into the store’s parking lot when he saw the large police presence surrounding the building.

“A couple of minutes later, I would’ve been in there,” he told the outlet. “That’s what I’m thinking. Two, three minutes later, usually, because I parked right in the front. At that point, I didn’t bother getting out.”

“I saw them running in, I didn’t get out of the vehicle,” he added. “They just kept coming. Cruiser after cruiser, ambulance after ambulance, fire truck after fire truck.”

