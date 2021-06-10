https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/absolute-jerk-megyn-kelly-compares-contrasts-how-children-must-behave-while-gov-cuomo-mucks-it-up-lining-his-pockets/

It became clear long ago that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s levels of shamelessness and hypocrisy are off the chart, but Megyn Kelly couldn’t help but notice another distinct double standard:

Look at this absolute jerk. Look how the children must behave while he mucks it up lining his pockets. He has no shame. pic.twitter.com/9samixTHFf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2021

Quite the “compare & contrast:

Many Dems have considered hobnobbing with celebrities to be an essential activity throughout the pandemic.

This was absolute child abuse, Megyn. No other way to describe it. I have a feeling good parents will never allow this to happen again. They are officially awake now. — John Rich (@johnrich) June 10, 2021

Let them eat cake https://t.co/Vn3lPhutvA — Ed (@EDinCali) June 10, 2021

