The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association published a research article last month identifying “whiteness” as a “malignant” condition “to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility.”

Dr. Donald Moss authored the article titled “On Having Whiteness” and published it in the peer-reviewed journal on May 27. Moss is a psychoanalyst teaching at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, according to The New York Post.

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility, the article’s abstract says “The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world.”

“Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate,” the abstract continues. “Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation.”

“When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (‘never again’) or as temptation (‘great again’). Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression. There is not yet a permanent cure,” it concludes.

The article received a wave of criticism and scorn after it began circulating on social media. Clinical psychologist Dr. Philip Pellegrino asked how anyone in the profession could take such an article seriously.

“How do my colleagues consider this scholarship? Anyone actuality [sic] take this seriously?” he tweeted.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh commented: “A peer-reviewed psychoanalytic journal calling whiteness a disease that needs to be cured. The entire ‘mental health’ industry is irreparably broken. Absolutely infested with this kind of madness.”

Erielle Davidson, a senior policy analyst for the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, called the article progressive “pseudo-race science.”

“Pseudo-race science is making a comeback under the banner of progressivism,” Davidson said.

The anonymous political blogger Allahpundit noted the eerie, suggestive language used at the end of the abstract, saying commenting that there is “not ‘yet’ a permanent cure.”

Anti-white sentiment has popped up in academic settings multiple times in the past month. Days before the anniversary of George Floyd’s death in May, Kate Slater, an assistant dean of Graduate Student Affairs at Brandeis University, posted to social media that “all white people are racist” and that she hates “whiteness.” She also defended critical race theory, an academic theory that teaches that inequality anywhere is a sign of racism and that the United States is still systemically racist.

She wrote:

“Debates” about Critical Race Theory are often straw men about whether or not systemic racism is real, and no number of statistics or facts that I could offer up are going to convince people to “see” systemic racism if they don’t want to. Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one’s racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me! I don’t hate white people — I hate whiteness. To distinguish between the two, please feel free to watch my recent live “What Is Whiteness?” CRT does not create oppression. It names oppression that already exists.

