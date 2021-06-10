https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-far-left-democrats-lash-out-after-jewish-democrats-slam-ilhan-omar-for-comparing-u-s-israel-to-terrorists

Far-left Democratic lawmakers and political groups lashed out on Thursday after a group of Jewish Democratic lawmakers slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-NY) for comparing the U.S. and Israel to a terrorist organization.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar wrote on in a tweet earlier this week that also included a video of her questing Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a committee hearing. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

A group of 12 Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Brad Schneider (IL), Jake Auchincloss (MA), Ted Deutch (FL), Lois Frankel (FL), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (VA), Kathy Manning (NC), Jerrold Nadler (NY), Dean Phillips (MN), Kim Schrier (WA), Brad Sherman (CA), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL) issued a statement on Wednesday night calling out Omar.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” they wrote. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

“The United States and Israel are imperfect, and like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalence give cover to terrorist groups,” they continued. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the U.S. and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

Far-left Democrats waited until Thursday to respond to the statement, and many of them essentially accused the lawmakers of being racist for criticizing Omar.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote on Twitter: “Pretty sick & tired of the constant vilification, intentional mischaracterization, and public targeting of @IlhanMN coming from our caucus. They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations & leaping to fueling targeted news cycles around her.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wrote on Twitter: “Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) wrote on Twitter: “Stop attacking @IlhanMN. Stop attacking us. I’m not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights. But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia.”

MoveOn wrote on Twitter: “The bad faith attacks by some on Congresswoman @Ilhan Omar are dangerous, misguided, advance islamophobia and need to stop. Enough.”

The Progressive Caucus wrote on Twitter: “We cannot ignore a right-wing media echo chamber that has deliberately and routinely attacked a Black, Muslim, woman in Congress, distorting her views and intentions, and resulting in threats against Rep. Omar and her staff. We urge our colleagues not to abet or amplify such divisive and bad-faith tactics. Members of the Democratic Caucus owe it to each other to pause, reflect, and engage directly with each other when misunderstandings arise, and stand together against cynical attempts to divide our caucus.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

