https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/06/10/as-a-reward-for-destroying-thousands-of-ca-businesses-gavin-newsom-will-get-a-pay-raise-n394713
About The Author
Related Posts
So Long Private Property, We Had a Good Run
May 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy