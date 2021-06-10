https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-in-cornwall-i-dont-wanna-go-home
President Joe Biden, upon arriving in St. Ives, Cornwall for the G7 summit, commented to the press, when asked if he liked the town, “It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home.”
St. Ives is indeed renowned for its picturesque beauty, but some people feel that there may be more to that statement than meets the eye.
Some people have surmised that Biden might not want to go back home because the country has severe issues on the border, and other heads of state are directly blaming his administration for them.
Other critics have suggested that perhaps Biden may wish to avoid dealing with the ongoing riots, which in some parts of the country have been constant for a long time now.
Biden has recently been caught on camera saying many other things that have critics and others scratching their heads.
For example, on May 28 2021, he commented in a manner many have called weird an inappropriate on a little girl in the audience, focusing in on the barrettes in her hair.
Or, in the below video, Biden is addressing a military audience, and for some reason, quips that he keeps “forgetting I’m President”: