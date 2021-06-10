https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/10/joe-biden-gushes-in-europe-i-dont-want-to-go-home/
About The Author
Related Posts
Pentagon Confirms Capitol Police Requested 2-Month Extension of National Guard Presence
March 4, 2021
Biden Won’t Release White House Virtual Visitor Logs
March 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy