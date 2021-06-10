https://www.oann.com/biden-warns-russia-against-harmful-activities-during-speech-to-american-troops-in-u-k/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-warns-russia-against-harmful-activities-during-speech-to-american-troops-in-u-k

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as First Lady Jill Biden addresses US military personnel at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)

UPDATED 6:48 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

Joe Biden recently failed to disclose his policies towards Russia ahead of his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin.

During a speech at a U.K. military base on Wednesday, Biden failed to address the criticisms for waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Instead, he said he doesn’t want a conflict with Russia.

“We are not seeking conflict with Russia; we want a stable, predictable relationship,”  stated the Democrat. “Our two nations share incredible responsibilities and among them ensuring strategic stability in upholding arms control agreements. I take that responsibility seriously. ”

Biden went on to warn Russia to not engage in “harmful activities” while stating the country may face “robust and meaningful consequences.”

