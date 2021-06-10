https://www.oann.com/biden-warns-russia-against-harmful-activities-during-speech-to-american-troops-in-u-k/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-warns-russia-against-harmful-activities-during-speech-to-american-troops-in-u-k

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:48 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

Joe Biden recently failed to disclose his policies towards Russia ahead of his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to U.S. troops based at Royal Air Force Mildenhall base, President Joe Biden set a tough tone for his meeting with Putin, saying he would ‘let him know what I want him to know’ https://t.co/WK65a7O8fc pic.twitter.com/J7j9IrWkFp — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2021

During a speech at a U.K. military base on Wednesday, Biden failed to address the criticisms for waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Instead, he said he doesn’t want a conflict with Russia.

“We are not seeking conflict with Russia; we want a stable, predictable relationship,” stated the Democrat. “Our two nations share incredible responsibilities and among them ensuring strategic stability in upholding arms control agreements. I take that responsibility seriously. ”

Biden went on to warn Russia to not engage in “harmful activities” while stating the country may face “robust and meaningful consequences.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

