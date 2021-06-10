https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-clinton-thinks-aliens-just-might-be-real

Former President Bill Clinton thinks aliens could well exist.

“The truth is, we’ve never proved one, but there are things flying around up there that we haven’t fully identified yet,” Clinton, 74, claimed Tuesday on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“Keep in mind there are billions of galaxies in an ever-expanding universe,” Clinton told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I mean, you can’t even get your mind around the sheer number of things that are out there. No one knows, but I think the probability is that there is something you would call life somewhere else.”

A few weeks ago, another former president, Barack Obama, said on “The Late Late Show” that the U.S. is monitoring UFO sightings.

“Well, when it comes to aliens, there are some things I can just can’t tell you on air,” Obama told host James Corden. “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

“We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern,” said Obama, who wouldn’t confirm the government is in possession of alien “specimens.”

“The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, ‘All right, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?’ They did a little bit of research and the answer was ‘no.’”

Congress is expected to receive a report by the end of June from the U.S. intelligence community on the significance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), the government’s term for UFOs — Unidentified Flying Objects.

“A bombshell Pentagon report — which is yet to be released to the public — is tipped to confirm the vast majority of the 120 sightings made by US Navy personnel over the past two decades were not American military or other government technology,” The Sun reported. “Those findings — due to be presented publicly to Congress later this month — eliminate the possibility that the Navy pilots may have seen some form of secret government aircraft, the New York Times reports.”

“Officials believe that some of the aerial phenomena could have come from a rival power such as Russia or China amid fears that Moscow may have been experimenting with hypersonic technology. Senior officials briefed on the findings said that because the report is inconclusive, the government could not definitively rule out the alien spacecraft theories,” said the U.K. paper.

Last month, leaked footage from the U.S. Navy appeared to show a UFO flying bizarrely in California, then suddenly pitching downward, beneath the surface of the ocean.

“A recently leaked video captured by the U.S. Navy shows an unidentified flying object off the coast of San Diego moving across the sky before suddenly disappearing into the water,” reported The Hill. “The video obtained by l was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the combat ship the USS Omaha on July 15, 2019.”

“The US Navy photographed & filmed ‘spherical’ shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage,” documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell wrote on Twitter. “Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered.”

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

