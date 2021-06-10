https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/bitcoin-battle-elizabeth-warren-and-the-climatecrisis-vs-the-president-of-el-salvador-and-volcanos/

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday that, “one of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies” that require “so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries”:

Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies. pic.twitter.com/derGr1bjuq — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 9, 2021

Will she come for Christmas lights, next?

You know what else uses more electricity in 45 days than entire countries do in a year? Christmas lights (in America alone). https://t.co/K9RHIeAlx7 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 10, 2021

Anyway, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced a new plan that should certainly be good news for the climate alarmists. . .

He’s ordered the state-owned geothermal electric company to “put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos”:

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos 🌋 This is going to evolve fast! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/1316DV4YwT — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

That’s right! VOLCANO-POWERED CRYPTO:

Our engineers just informed me that they dug a new well, that will provide approximately 95MW of 100% clean, 0 emissions geothermal energy from our volcanos 🌋 Starting to design a full #Bitcoin mining hub around it. What you see coming out of the well is pure water vapor 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/SVph4BEW1L — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

He also just made Bitcoin legal tender in the country:

Exit question: Just how viable is Bitcoin long-term if other nations start doing this?

The Sovereign level game theory for countries with abundant renewable energy is about to get wild! Lots of smaller nation states taking aggressive notes. https://t.co/HCVrECER8J — Preston Pysh (@PrestonPysh) June 9, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

