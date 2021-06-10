https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/bitcoin-battle-elizabeth-warren-and-the-climatecrisis-vs-the-president-of-el-salvador-and-volcanos/

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday that, “one of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies” that require “so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries”:

Will she come for Christmas lights, next?

Anyway, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced a new plan that should certainly be good news for the climate alarmists. . .

He’s ordered the state-owned geothermal electric company to “put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos”:

That’s right! VOLCANO-POWERED CRYPTO:

He also just made Bitcoin legal tender in the country:

Exit question: Just how viable is Bitcoin long-term if other nations start doing this?

***

