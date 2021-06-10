https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/blatant-pro-government-mouthpieces-rob-schneider-obliterates-msnbc-and-other-fauci-fawning-outlets-in-merciless-tweet-youll-fist-pump/

You can definitely tell Rob Schneider has been paying attention … wow.

He nailed this:

Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines… ouch.

And perfect.

We are seeing almost every story the media pushed to hurt Trump (and shut down this country) getting debunked. Stories reported by a media that appears to care more about an agenda and their narrative than they do the truth.

For example, their worship of Dr. Fauci, aka the High Priest of COVID, is just revolting.

It was science’s fault.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

The Lefties pushing us to follow the science wouldn’t know actual science if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

And desperate for the ‘pandemic’ to continue.

***

