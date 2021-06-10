https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/brits-call-biden-senile-probably-wont-remember-tell-anyway/

Joe Biden’s first trip abroad is turning into an utter disaster as the senile sock puppet offends our closest allies and endangers the peace process in Northern Ireland with his incompetent dementia, as the Daily Mail reports:

Senior Brexiteers blasted Joe Biden today for failing to side with Britain in its ‘sausage war’ trade row with the EU over Northern Ireland, with one astonishingly branding the US president ‘senile’.

They reacted furiously after the new American leader issued a stern rebuke to Boris Johnson for ‘inflaming tensions’ in Northern Ireland and threatening the peace process.

The US President used his diplomats to express ‘great concern’ over the conflict centred on post-Brexit trade rules agree last year by both sides, which the UK is now seeking to change.

The United States ‘strongly urged’ Britain to ‘stay cool’ and reach an agreement, even if that meant making ‘unpopular compromises’.

The rebuke came as crunch talks between Britain and Brussels over sausage imports failed to make a breakthrough. European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic threatened to retaliate if the UK takes unilateral action to continue the flow of British-produced chilled meats to Northern Ireland.

But DUP leader Edwin Boots lashed out at Mr Biden today, accusing him of trying to drive ‘a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement’ that guarantees sectarian peace in Northern Ireland’.

Mr Pooots, who wants the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal removed, told the BBC: ‘This is effectively a constitutional change. Would President Biden for example allow Alaska, which is separate and distinct from the rest of the land block of the USA, but still part of the USA, to be taking laws from Canada, and have its laws applied from Canada?’

And an anonymous Tory MP told Politico: ‘America should remember who their allies are… unfortunately he’s (Biden) so senile that he probably won’t remember what we tell him anyway. ‘Unless an aide is listening I’m not sure he’s going to remember for very long.’