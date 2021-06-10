https://www.foxla.com/news/chp-officer-credited-with-saving-6-month-old-choking-baby

A California Highway Patrol officer is being credited for saving the life of a little baby.

While driving along the 101 freeway near Topanga Canyon in Woodland Hills, a woman’s 6-month-old boy started choking on a cherry. The mother pulled onto the shoulder of the freeway and called 911.

Two CHP officers quickly arrived on scene. While one officer was directing traffic, Officer Casey Ramstead opened the car door and began CPR on the baby.

“It’s just another day on the highway patrol, serving the general public, doing whatever we can. It just happens that I’m a little more skilled in this and was able to use my paramedic skills,” Ramstead said to FOX 11’s Hailey Winslow.

He utilized back slaps to help the boy clear his airway. After six back slaps the baby was breathing on his own again.

This is not the first life Ramstead has saved… he has been a paramedic since 2006 and even trains his officers in emergency medical response.

He encourages all new parents to get training in first aid and CPR.

“Even if you are scared or freaked out at first, I think every parent at the end of the day will react appropriately, especially if they got that training then they know what to do,” he added.

The CDC recommends foods like grapes, cherries, and cherry tomatoes be cut up since they area choking hazard for little kids.



