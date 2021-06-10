https://noqreport.com/2021/06/10/carlson-baltimore-has-higher-murder-rate-than-guatemala-honduras-why-dont-baltimoreans-have-a-right-to-asylum-in-central-america/

Share the truth

FNC host Tucker Carlson opened up his Wednesday broadcast analyzing the Biden administration’s approach to the migration crisis at the southern border under the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris.He also pointed to how Democrats justify their ideological approach to border migration, which means allowing asylum claims from Central America based on the threats to safety when there were places in the United States more dangerous based on statistics. Transcript as follows: CARLSON: You think you’ve had a stressful week? Imagine being Kamala Harris. You take your first big trip south of the border to what we used to call the developing world and you’re pretty excited about it because you know that as a licensed person of color, all the other people of color you’re going to meet will be thrilled to see you. That’s how it works in the people of color community. They’ve got so much in common and getting along is effortless. It’s one big happy community. You’re oppressed, they’re oppressed. You’ll be friends. If you’re Kamala Harris, that’s what you’ve always assumed. But it turns out, you were wrong. You finally get to […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

