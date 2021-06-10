https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-hold-emergency-meeting-heart-inflammation-following-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene a meeting of advisers to discuss reports of heart inflammation in recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The agency said Thursday the meeting will be held June 18 and that the condition is very rare and has yet to be directly linked to the vaccine, according to Fox News.

A related report by the agency says the CDC has received 275 reports of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis and pericarditis. Officials said the condition has been more prevalent in younger men, ages 16 to 24, most of whom have fully recovered.

The number represent a fraction of the nearly 130 million people who received either vaccine. The CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro says the preliminary reports and findings are consistent with those earlier this year about rare heart inflammation.

“It’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports,” Shimabukuro also said, according to CBS News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

