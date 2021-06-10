https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-cops-called-out-women-twerk-police-vehicle

A Chicago Sun-Times columnist called out city police for letting a trio of women twerk on top of a police vehicle as seen in a viral cellphone video — and for encouraging “mayhem” in the streets.

What are the details?

Mary Mitchell indicated in her piece that the notorious clip has received more than a million views and that it seems to be part of “some trend.”

She recalled another viral moment a few years back when a pair of women were caught on video twerking atop a police car in Rochester, New York.

Rochester Police Chief Michael L. Ciminelli told TheBlaze in a statement after the 2017 incident that the clip portrayed “an inappropriate and unacceptable image for the Rochester Police Department” and that the issue was “addressed.”

Late last month, St. Louis officials and residents were left disgusted by videos showing a group of late-night revelers jumping on top of a police car with an officer inside.







Mitchell indeed noted that twerking on top of police vehicles has happened in Jackson, Mississippi, St. Louis, Seattle, and Miami Beach — “and is largely viewed as an offensive act against police.”

More from her piece:

What makes the Chicago incident so interesting is the police SUV was slowly rolling down the street as if whoever was driving was in a parade. A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said the incident is under investigation. Frankly, if allowing young women to climb onto a police cruiser and gyrate is part of the new community policing strategy, the police must go back to the drawing board. Because if one of the women had fallen off the SUV and been run over, not only would the city be facing a huge lawsuit, but there is a real possibility that the partiers would have turned violent. It is also disconcerting that residents in some neighborhoods, like Park Manor on the South Side, have been recently under siege by noise, loud music and inappropriate behavior.

A Chicago resident told Mitchell in an email that “hundreds of cars, trucks and motor vehicles” had been “parading down our streets until 4 a.m. playing loud music, using profanity, and displaying all types of anti-social behavior such as urinating in bushes …”

“I hope we can get some attention brought to this situation that is affecting the quality of life of our residents,” resident Niena Feme added to Mitchell. “We are stakeholders; we pay mortgages, taxes and are expected to maintain our properties. Yet we cannot enjoy a level of peace that any community would desire.”

Mitchell agreed, noting that “Chicagoans, especially those living on the South and West sides, live with more lawless behavior than I’ve ever seen.”

But she added that it’s no help when police seem to “facilitate the mayhem.”

Anything else?

TheBlaze has frequently reported on what does indeed appear to be a trend regarding police across America enduring a growing level of bolder and bolder abuse from citizens.

Such as the viral clip of people dumping buckets of water on New York City police officers — and cops having little choice but to simply walk away as they’re doused over and over:







In April an anti-cop protester recording himself walking along a row of Portland officers, flipping off each one of them as he bellowed, “F*** you! Quit your f***in’ job!”

Content warning: Profanity:

Sure, the aforementioned incidents may not include much if any physical harm, but when people realize there are little if any consequences for abusing police in other ways, how long will it be before it gets boring and they resort to real violence?

