You know it’s bad when CNN admits Kamala Harris’ first foreign trip was a disaster.

Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala and Mexico this week to discuss the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

Harris was appointed as “border czar” in March and she is just now making her first trip to the Northern Triangle.

However, Harris still has not visited the US-Mexico border and she is snapping at anyone who asks her when she will visit the border.

A reporter on Tuesday asked Kamala Harris why she won’t visit the border.

Kamala Harris snapped at the reporter and awkwardly laughed.

Harris rolled her eyes and blasted another reporter in Mexico asking why she hasn’t visited the border.

Kamala Harris also sat down with NBC’s “Today” host Lester Holt to discuss her absence at the southern border and the interview was a total dumpster fire.

Lester Holt asked Kamala Harris of she has plans to visit the border.

“We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Kamala insisted.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Lester Holt said.

“And I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making,” Kamala Harris said laughing.

Harris’ week was so bad that even CNN pointed out how bad her first foreign trip was.

VIDEO:

You know Kamala’s first foreign trip was bad when even CNN says so! pic.twitter.com/z5MrOD3ZvH — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 10, 2021

