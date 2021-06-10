https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/cnns-kate-bennett-rags-on-geraldo-rivera-for-pointing-out-biden-chose-kamala-harris-based-on-her-sex-and-skin-color-trips-over-the-receipts/

CNN’s Kate Bennett got all sorts of fussy with Geraldo Rivera for pointing out Biden chose Kamala Harris because she is a Black woman.

We know, she works for CNN, but you’d think even SHE would remember the very news cycle Geraldo is talking about:

Kate, honey, Biden ADMITTED that was why he picked her. Derp.

And yes, we agree, it is a disgusting way to pick a vice president.

C’mon man, there are lots and lots of receipts:

It was an entire NEWS CYCLE.

Kate was probably too busy pretending Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach to pay attention though.

He told us.

But you know, GERALDO! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

