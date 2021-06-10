https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/creepy-joe-biden-cant-keep-paws-off-boris-johnsons-young-wife/

Biden paws Carrie Johnson *CRINGE* – photo credit: Daily Mail

Joe Biden and his handler Jill arrived in Cornwall on Thursday to participate in the G7 summit.

Creepy Joe just couldn’t keep his paws off of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife.

Biden beelined it to Boris Johnson’s young wife, Carrie Johnson as soon as he arrived in Cornwall, England.

“Wait a minute! Wait a minute!” Biden said ignoring Boris Johnson’s extended hand after he exited the motorcade.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Republican Legislative Members’ Actions Show They Believe the 143,000 Biden Ballots Dropped at 3am on Nov 4 Are Fine

“Good to see you! Best wishes!” Biden said to Johnson’s 33-year-old wife.

VIDEO:

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson welcomes @POTUS Joe Biden to Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 Summit. #G7UK pic.twitter.com/knAPPmHAtF — G7 UK (@G7) June 10, 2021

A reporter asked Biden if he was enjoying himself as the quartet walked along the Cornwall shore.

“I’m very grateful to be here, particularly to meet —” Biden said reaching out to grab Carrie Johnson as the video cut away.

VIDEO:

Biden sat down with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all he could talk about was Johnson’s wife.

“I’m thrilled to meet your wife,” Biden said. “We both married way above our station.”

President Biden and British PM Boris Johnson met in-person for the first time today, looking to highlight their nations’ famed “special relationship.” Biden told the press the two had something in common. “We both married way above our station,” he joked. https://t.co/UMbVxLcfVt pic.twitter.com/gfwDeJ0Ei2 — POLITICO (@politico) June 10, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

