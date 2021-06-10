https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-bidens-first-five-months-have-been-a-domestic-and-foreign-policy-disaster/

Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night to discuss Joe Biden’s first months in the White House; describing the relatively short period as a “domestic and foreign policy disaster.”

“We know the Biden-Harris administration has been a domestic disaster, but there’s been no area where they’ve messed it up worse than foreign policy. Within five months it’s been a litany of foreign policy disasters. One after another after another,” said Cruz.

“The first day in office Biden ripped to shreds the ‘Remain in Mexico’ agreement. That created the Biden border crisis,” he added. “In the Middle East, he inherited peace, he immediately begins undermining Israel.”

“He sends $250 million to Palestinians, and promises to give billions to Iran. Now we have war in the Middle East,” concluded the Senator.



