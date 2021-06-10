http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OwVr6decUcY/

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Cornwall for the G7 Summit he announced his priorities via Twitter.

I’ve arrived in Cornwall for this year’s @G7 where I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener. It will be a busy and important Summit, and I can’t wait to get started.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/H4VSQ2SCD6 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 9, 2021

Greener? [He means ‘green’ in its ugly modern sense of ‘eco-fascistic’, not in the way William Blake meant when he wrote of ‘England’s green and pleasant land’]. Then what the hell is he doing travelling in a carbon dioxide-belching jet aircraft when he could have taken the train?

They really are masters of double standards, these eco-loons. Why it’s almost as if they don’t give a damn what we ordinary folk think of their hare-brained schemes to take away our petrol- and diesel-driven cars and replace them with electric ones we can’t afford.

As for this nonsense about ‘asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic’ — I’ve got a much better idea. How about Johnson just says to his fellow leaders: ‘Let’s have done with it, follow Florida’s sterling example, and just open everything up right now. No lockdowns, no quarantines, no compulsory jabs (especially not for children), no vaccine passports. Let’s get back our old normal before we lose it forever.’

Then there’s that emetic use of the word ‘fairer.’ If that kind of progressive, redistributive nonsense we wanted then we would have voted for Jeremy Corbyn. We didn’t. But it seems we got him anyway.

Finally, that use of the phrase ‘build back better.’ Better than what exactly? Better than the old world we used to live in where we could travel freely, meet in pubs without having to put on masks every time we wanted to use the loo, had jobs and a functioning economy, aspired to owning our own property, weren’t bullied by our doctors and the media?

Maybe you’d care to tell us, Johnson, you shambolic fraud, how the new world order you and your globalist cronies want to impose on us as part of your Great Reset represents any kind of improvement on anything.

Go on. We’re all waiting…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

