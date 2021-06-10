https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-civil-war-leaders-rebuke-omar-tlaib-says-no-freedom-of-speech-for-muslim-women-in-congress/
‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Bernie, AOC, Tlaib Rip Bipartisan $900B CoVID Bill, Demand ‘Direct Payments’ to Americans
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.07.20
Far-left politicians slammed the bipartisan CoVID relief package making its way through the US Senate this week; saying the bill fails to deliver “direct payments” to working-class Americans and struggling small businesses.
“It is unacceptable that the proposal does not even do what the CARES Act did and provide, at the very least, a $1,200 direct payment to working-class Americans and $500 for their kids,” Sanders said in a statement last week. “Tens of millions of Americans living in desperation today would receive absolutely no financial help from this proposal. That is not acceptable.”
Canada did $2,000/monthly. The US is the richest nation on earth and a 2nd stimulus check is getting blocked bc GOP want corporate bailouts & austerity in “exchange” for it.
Maybe if everyone in the US incorporated as an LLC, Mitch McConnell would actually do something for them.
“Canada did $2,000/monthly. The US is the richest nation on earth and a 2nd stimulus check is getting blocked bc GOP want corporate bailouts & austerity in ‘exchange’ for it. Maybe if everyone in the US incorporated as an LLC, Mitch McConnell would actually do something for them,” posted Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.
“Stimulus check now (monthly)!” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib. “It would have the most impact on lives, especially children.”
A NEW LOW: Rashida Tlaib Accuses STEVE SCALISE of ‘Islamophobia’ for Condemning Anti-Semitism
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.07.19
Recently sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Wednesday evening; accusing the lawmaker of “Islamophobia” after he demanded Ilhan Omar be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee for her anti-Semitic statements.
“Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans,” posted Tlaib on social media.
Omar made national headlines earlier this year after she accused “evil” Israel of “hypnotizing” the world and flat-out refused to condemn Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.