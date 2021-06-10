https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/dem-nyc-mayoral-hopeful-eric-adams-gets-his-possibly-illegal-brooklyn-address-wrong-during-don-lemon-interview/

Dem New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams sat down for an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon in an effort to, once and for all, put any issues about his residency to bed:

And then he gave Lemon the wrong address:

WHOOPS!

But he did say he would release his EZ Pass toll records to show that he’s not commuting in from New Jersey:

What an amazing Dem primary we have here:

Oh, and it’s possible that it’s an illegal apartment that nobody is allowed to live in:

