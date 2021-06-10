https://noqreport.com/2021/06/10/desantis-tears-into-fauci-after-leaked-emails-reignite-wuhan-lab-leak-theories/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis departs after signing into law Senate Bill 7072 at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., on May 24, 2021. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times) MIAMI—Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation following the release of leaked emails reigniting Wuhan lab theories.

DeSantis sat down with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan Monday morning in Miami, Florida and discussed how he handled lockdowns in his state, Fauci’s emails, his bill combating China’s influence on American academics, transgender athletes in sports, and more.

The interview came after the governor signed two bills Monday aimed at combating the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the United States. “To me the most troubling thing was the way they were trying to scurry to tamp down any inquiry in the origins of COVID,” the governor said of the Fauci emails. “They did not want this lab leak hypothesis to be tested or investigated. And you have to understand why, especially now a year later when we know there really is no other really strong explanation for how this thing could have started.”

