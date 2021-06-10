https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/new-hydroxychloroquine-study

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared the results of a new hydroxychloroquine study that shows the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump significantly increases the survival rate of coronavirus patients. This is the same drug that numerous doctors, including Dr. Stella Immanuel and members of America’s Frontline Doctors, were denounced for recommending at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Now I’m not telling you it’s 100 percent true, but the point is that many doctors, and reputable people, and a small amount of actual journalists … they’ve been saying that we should be looking into this for a long time,” Dave said.

“I’m not telling you that the studies are 100 percent right,” he repeated. “But the point is, the media called [them] crazy, and that’s what the media seems to do with anyone who dares say anything close to the truth.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Dave Rubin:







Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

