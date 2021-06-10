https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/elise-stefanik-shares-photo-of-her-meeting-with-donald-trump-with-a-bonus-dig-at-the-nyts-mara-gay-over-the-flag/

Rep. Elise Stefanik, now the No. 3 Republican in the House, posted this photo with former President Trump on Wednesday captioned with, “One team. SAVE AMERICA”:

She also took a shot at NYT editorial board member Mara Gay who said she found “dozens of American flags” she saw on cars decorated with Trump swag “just disturbing.”

“And we proudly love our American flag,” she tweeted ahead of the meeting:

On my way to Bedminster to visit with my friend President Trump for our biggest #TeamElise fundraiser ever! Republicans & the American people have never been more energized and excited to defeat the Far Left & save our country! And we proudly love our American flag 🇺🇸 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 9, 2021

She also raised $250,000 at the event:

Happening today: Former President Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser for upstate Republican @EliseStefanik at his New Jersey golf course Wednesday night. Over $250,000 has been raised for new House GOP Conference Chair, The Post has learned.https://t.co/PQYX6z1cmq w/ @ccampy — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) June 9, 2021

Let the triggering begin!

FBI director Chris Wray testified in March that Jan 6 was an act of “domestic terrorism.” That terrorist attack was incited by Trump–all involved were terrorists. Those still supporting Trump today are no different than people who supported Bin Laden after 9/11. Period — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 10, 2021

This is the chair of the House Republican Conference aligning herself with the man who organized a violent coup five months ago to avoid leaving office. This is a very, very unhealthy sign for democracy in America. https://t.co/gM2ZAywSU3 — Seth Masket (@smotus) June 9, 2021

One team: Elise Stefanik for Elise Stefanik. What a shameless creature without principles or backbone. https://t.co/VpWYvEfP2k — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 10, 2021

Even the dogs in this painting are trying to SAVE AMERICA from Donald Trump. https://t.co/ZdIxGp7nmq — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 10, 2021

***

