https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/10/even-after-ig-report-joe-scarborough-still-cant-quit-the-delusion-about-trump-and-lafayette-park-n394480
About The Author
Related Posts
Elton John Asks the Vatican a Great Question and All Catholics Deserve to Hear the Inadequate Answer
March 16, 2021
Southern School District Tells Teachers to Ignore White Parents' Complaints Over Critical Race Theory – They're Benefiting From Whiteness
March 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy